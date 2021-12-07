LETTER: Millikin's Vespers again delightful

I always look forward to Millikin Vespers. They seem to improve every year and this week's performances were no exception. It is a wonderful event to begin the Advent season and is a musical highlight of the holiday for many, many people.

Brad and Beth Holmes have always delivered an excellent program. They were unable to be here this year and so it seems appropriate to recognize them as the driving force behind this wonderful event .Building on the foundation of Dick and Kaye Hoffland, they have transformed what was once a single performance to a multi-day experience. They have done so much for Millikin and the surrounding communities. The choir truly has an international following.