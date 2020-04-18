LETTER: Mixed messages put economy at risk

I was confused a bit on Saturday, April 11, when the Herald & Review Editorial Board gave thumbs down to “unemployment.” This is the same board that roundly praised Gov. J.B. Pritzker when he closed 25,000 Illinois businesses.
Did the board not expect hundreds of thousands of Illinoisans to be immediately unemployed? What’s worse, this nationwide joblessness epidemic wouldn’t have been nearly so extreme if Pritzker and his fellow governors had simply followed CDC guidelines.
Recapping: On Sunday, March 15, the CDC issued public safety guidelines. These guidelines (which the CDC has not amended since then) strongly warned against “conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies” for eight weeks. More specifically, the CDC recommended a limit of 50 people on all gatherings. Not 20 or 100. The limit was 50. Furthermore, the CDC expressly stated that “schools, institutes of higher learning, and businesses” did NOT need to close.
But that same day, a handful of governors went much, much further, closing businesses by the tens of thousands. And the next day President Trump issued his own warning to the nation: limit gatherings to 10 people. So Sunday it was 50, and somehow Monday it was 10. There was no explanation from the president or governors why the previous day’s CDC guidelines were immediately obsolete. And to this day there is still no explanation.
So we are forced to conclude that one of two things has happened. Either (1) the CDC was ignorant and irresponsible on March 15, needlessly endangering all Americans — and therefore our politicians saved us with much harsher limitations on all human interaction.
Or (2) the CDC was scientific and sensible, and our politicians have panicked, and through well-meaning over-protectiveness are strangling us socially and financially.
Which of these two makes more sense?
Bob Reed, Decatur
