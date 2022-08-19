LETTER: Mom would have no words

My mother would utter “No words” after witnessing something that defied description, usually something I did as a child, or more likely, a current event. She’d have a field day with post-2016 America after exhausting her well-read vocabulary.

“Jim”, she’d ask, “how did a man who routinely insulted a Vietnam veteran secure a presidential nomination, let alone win the White House?” I’d mumble something about the Electoral College, then I’d have no words. By the time she reached January 6, 2021, I’d just teach her how to google the rest. “Google?” Yes, Mom, what you and Dad used to call “research.”

When Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker was asked if he supported new gun laws, he replied, “What I’d like to do is see it and everything and stuff.” That was his answer. Walker is behind Democratic contender Raphael Warnock, but once held a 10-point lead. Only in today’s America would such a candidate be viable.

One president, two impeachments, and a pandemic that saw people politicize wearing a facemask barely scratch the surface.

Mom would have no words.

Jim Newton, Itasca