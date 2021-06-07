LETTER: Monoculture grass destroying eco-system

Important front page above the fold May 29-30 H&R headline, "Why state falls short in curbing farm runoff," reads in part: "Under a framework, known as the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy, developed in 2015, the state is seeking to reduce nitrate loads by 15% and phosphorous loads by 25% by 2025." Wisely addressing this ongoing environmental pollution problem in Illinois, agricultural fields are critically important to our future.

Just as important, however, is the perennially ignored "elephant in the room" throughout Illinois towns and cities, not to mention much of our nation. This over-sized and under-appreciated problem is the seemingly endless acres of private and public human-imposed unnatural ground-cover of hideously eco-destructive monoculture grass lawns, made even more lethal when doused with commercial non-organic lawn fertilizers and toxic insecticides.

To artificially maintain monoculture grass lawn ground-cover over private and public properties is generously contributing to the destruction of pollinators and other eco-essential insects which underwrite healthy terrestrial ecosystems that necessarily underwrite life-sustaining ecology that necessarily underwrites our children and grandchildren's environmental future. But does our "it's all about me" generation with our all-important real-estate holdings and financial portfolios necessarily care about the next generation, even when that generation includes our children and grandchildren? Indeed, we can't even imagine the price our children will pay tomorrow for today's curb-appeal of our insanely eco-destructive artificial lush green grass lawns.

Albeit, we "pay ahead" for the contempt we spew at Mother Nature and even our own children as we utilize our lawn mowers and toxic chemicals to purposely destroy Mother Nature's biodiversity which completes the eternal circle of life as exists in the few remaining natural tall grass prairies of Illinois. We can honor our "Prairie State" by simulating tall-grass prairie biodiversity in our own backyards. That is, if we care enough.

Don Carmichael, Decatur

