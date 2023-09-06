Robert Mooth recently provided an insight into republican thinking. It would appear from his declared opinions that he does not read the very paper in which his opinion was offered to us, the readers.

Providing a list of topics on which Mooth supposedly determines who gets his vote, he lists economy, energy independence, military might, immigration policy, fairness in legal procedures, healing a divided society, supporting the bond between parent and child, education and sex change denial (that last one is apparently included in his education practices).

Mooth then proceeds to the opinion that President Biden is “on the wrong side of every one of my pluses.”

Apparently the economy is not good enough, despite all evidence to the contrary.

Now jump to the welfare of immigrant children. Somewhere these children are working as sex slaves according to Mooth. The Herald & Review should report on this one.

Now the name of Trump rears its ugly head, claiming the economy was working for all who wanted a job. I hope you readers caught that terminology. Biden’s record is 19 straight months of job growth, a feat occurring despite the Fox News channel drumbeat of recession, recession, recession.

Mooth leaves his reasoned approach and list of “pluses” to note that Democrats still claim the 2016 election was stolen while the Russians had nothing to do with the Republican campaign. OK, I will give him that one. Oh, Putin is smiling.

Mooth notes that “getting past losing the 2020 election” is Trump’s big minus. I’ll give him that one too.

Lastly, we must address Mooth’s opinion that the law is being applied unfairly, apparently referring to Trump and Hunter Biden. My opinion on that is that if Rod Blagojevich was a Republican, he would be running for president as Senator Blagojevich.

James Bertolino, Riverton