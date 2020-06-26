LETTER: Narrow street needs sidewalk

The city of Decatur has neglected to put a sidewalk along the 3400 block of North Charles St. even though we have a very heavy traffic load and many people walking and electric wheelchairs sharing the narrow street.
I've called the police several times to report speeders and now we've suddenly become a truck route.
We've already got plenty of potholes and five axle trucks don't belong on this street.
Since sidewalks to expensive maybe a no truck zone sign may be in the budget along with a patrol car bi-weekly.
Alfred Gardner, Decatur
