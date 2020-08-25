LETTER: National Audubon helps tree selection

Fall is a great time to plant a tree, but you want to get one that is suitable to your yard size, amount of sunlight, and other considerations for any type of plant.

National Audubon has a great tool to help you select a tree suited to your zip code. You can select filters like the types of birds you want to attract. A short description tells you about the growing height, if the tree has fruit or nuts, and soil type. This type of information make your decision easier. The results also show if now is the time to plant your tree or just put it on your list for a Spring purchase. Check out the National Audubon Native Plants Search database. www.audubon.org/native-plants.