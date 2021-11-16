LETTER: Native gardens are important to nature and life

From a recent letter to the editor of the Herald & Review I learned that a local Decatur man was force to cut down the native prairie plants growing in his yard or face a fine and lose them anyway. How sad.

Obviously influential people in Decatur are unaware of the value of the natural cycles of life called our ecosystem.

In St. Louis, a national organization called Wild Ones is being used for providing information about how to grow native plants in city yards. Even a small urban garden can help maintain or biodiversity.

Bring Conservation Home, sponsored in St. Louis by the Audubon Society, is providing information to private homeowners about how to grow native plants and convert a lawn space of any size to an ecologically diverse landscape.

Since, 2011, Bring Conservation Home has completed 1,500 site visits and has a waiting list of 150 more for the rest of the year.

The National Wildlife Federation can provide a sign for properties that meet the required needs for wildlife (food, water, shelter, a place to raise young, and sustainable practices.) These signs are important to help neighbors realize the difference between trash and treasure in nature.

If St. Louis people can understand the value of a native garden, why not our neighbors in Decatur?

Recommended for you…

Laura Bickers, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0