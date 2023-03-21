It has been a few years since I wrote a letter about Nelson Park and it appeared in the newspaper. In fact I even delivered a letter to the Park Board on a Wednesday at a noon meeting. I had enough copies for everyone at the meeting, even the reporter from the newspaper.

When it appeared in the newspaper it was under the title “Park Board must have a problem with East Side.” I still believe the park board has a problem.

I could see it coming back when the drive through Nelson Park was shut down. Excuse: People drive to fast. I guess the board could not put out speed bumps like Fairview Park.

When the front parking lot in front of the big pavilion was taken over by an amphitheater, I knew it was a matter of time when the big pavilion would be next. Surprise.

It is amazing the park board found money to put a new roof on the big pavilion in Fairview Park and somehow the money found to build a new water park, but there was no money to take care of the big pavilion.

I believe the park board as much as I have to wear hip waders up to my earlobes. In other words, don’t take care of a piece of property and it will fall apart, and Nelson’s big Pavilion is just one of many historical buildings that have been and will be taken down.

Isn’t it amazing the park board found enough money for solar panel system for the Decatur Indoor Sports Center with Millikin University paying half the bill? (The Millikin students use it.) Isn’t it amazing the park board cannot find a sponsor for Nelson Park big pavilion? Are you surprised?

Jan Martinie, Decatur