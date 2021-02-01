LETTER: Never forget evil of the Holocaust

My mother was born June 24, 1925, in Sieradz, Poland.

Poland was invaded in 1939. Millions of Poles were murdered, mostly Jewish but other ethnic groups as well.

The invaders wanted to eradicate the Jewish people but they considered all ethnic Poles to be subhuman. Their farmlands were wanted for expansion.

My mother told of her only brother being shot and killed, her parents being put on freight cars, and separation from her sisters.

From age 15 until the end of World War II, her orphanage was a concentration camp. She never spoke about her experiences while in there. After being liberated, she met and married my father, who was stationed in Germany.

Mom had one surviving sister in Poland. They frequently wrote letters. In 1962, the letters from her sister stopped. Mom was frantic. At night, she sobbed until falling asleep. During the day her rage was so powerful it enabled her 5-foot 1-inch, 105-pound frame to plunge a screwdriver thru drywall, killing imaginary Nazis.

After treatment in two mental institutions she came home devoid of any personality.

God mercifully took her home at age 54. She looked 80.