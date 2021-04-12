LETTER: Never the same after 1996 tornado

April 19, 1996. I remember the hot wind out of the south, when I got home Bob Murray was telling about a tornado near Springfield. He interrupted "Wheel of Fortune" three times, the last time he told Decatur to take cover now. I went to the front porch and the sky was green, then it got deadly still.

As I ran for the bathroom of our trilevel on Boudreau Drive I remember thinking we would not make it. The wind was so intense I could not hear the my wife and kids, I remember saying "It's time to pray." I had one hand on each wall of the small bathroom and felt them begin to move. Then it was over, it may have lasted 20 seconds. The Ravina Park neighborhood gone along with my roof and we would never be the same. That was April 19, 1996.