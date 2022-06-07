LETTER: New generation will make a difference

Hogg, 22, and several of his high school classmates met with law makers, and organized a Washington, D.C., rally that led to some Florida gun controls. He fielded MSNBC interview questions with poise and professionalism that I could have only dreamed about at his age.

One political party is not only expected to win big in November’s election, but also gain momentum into 2024. That party might want to consider a new generation of voters adept at communicating legitimate anger, impatience, and an evolving view of Second Amendment rights. They’re the latest “mad as hell and not gonna take it anymore” generation and I think they mean it. The generation that watched repeated violent acts against their peers knows who in Congress is serious about gun control — and who isn’t.