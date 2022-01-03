LETTER: New Moon Cafe should not have been closed

The temporary closing of the New Moon Cafe is yet another example of bureaucratic overreach. There is no reason the New Moon could not have remained open while this issue of moving a wall and the safety issues could have been resolved without closing the cafe.

It appears the main issue was not moving the wall, but not getting the permit and the city their permit fee. I have patronized the Blue Moon frequently and have had no reason to believe my safety was ever in jeopardy.

Small businesses need all the support we can give them without again having the heavy hand of the government shutting them down.

Stephen Smith, Forsyth

