LETTER: New priest has previous experience

I read with interest the article about two young priests, the Rev. Michael Friedel and the Rev. Michael Trummer ("Filling a veteran's shoes," May 3). The story had to do with the retirement of the Rev. Richard Weltin as pastor of two Decatur Catholic churches.

The story begins with the details of the Rev. Friedel's calling to the priesthood. The calling discussion implies that the Rev. Friedel is fresh out of the seminary. However the story omits any discussion concerning his service as a priest.

The May 3 issue of the Cathiolic Times has a story on page 21 that the Rev. Friedel has served as parochial vicar at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Springfield and chaplain at Heart-Griffin High School, Springfield. It further states that he will retain the duties of associate director of the Office of Vocations.

I feel the omission of these services from your article was a disservice to the Rev. Friedel's service as a priest of the Springfield Dioceses.

Dale R. Fitzpatrick, Effingham

