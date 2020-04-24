LETTER: No intention of draining the swamp

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The American Prospect has done a fantastic job of providing information about the people President Trump has appointed to federal agencies, including Education, Treasury, Labor, Health and Human Services, Agriculture, and Transportation, just to name a few. Here’s a small sample:

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is a multimillionaire and top Republican Party fundraiser who has poured money into private Christian schools and campaigns for “school choice” while referring to public education as “a monopoly” and “a dead end.” She has filled key jobs with ex-lobbyists and execs of for-profit colleges.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin got personally rich during his 17 years at Goldman Sachs, specializing in the kind of private-label mortgage securities that would end up nearly wrecking the global economy in 2008.

Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia built a reputation as a “go-to” lawyer for big corporations challenging worker rights and safety rules. Clients included Boeing, Chevron, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, United States Chamber of Commerce, American Petroleum Institute, United Parcel Service, Anheuser-Busch and Facebook.