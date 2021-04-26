 Skip to main content
LETTER: No logical reason against Decatur cameras
LettersEditor

Installing surveillance cameras in Decatur neighborhoods is an excellent idea, and, hopefully, will serve as a deterrent to crime in the city. There is no logical reason for anyone to be opposed to cameras unless they are in the habit of engaging in criminal activity.

 William Sarver, Decatur

