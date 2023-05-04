The only nice thing about the kingfisher is that it is at least an animal (small-brained and flighty) but not a tree nut like OSU's buckeye. Chief Illiniwek is not a mascot. He is the symbol of the spirit of the current Illini tribe. Since the first Illini tribe was wiped out by their fellow first migrants, it was decided to honor another tribe in designing his costume.
With regard to the NCAA's double standards, they demanded the retirement of the Chief. However, they allowed FSU to keep its mounted lancer. There were no horses in the Americas until the Europeans arrived and even then not in the Florida swamps. The university has prospered since 1868 without a mascot. There is no reason to add one at this time.
Dale Wise, Macon