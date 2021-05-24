LETTER No reason to suppress voters

Most of us do know that the election was a fair election. Among others, Trump’s own cyber security chief, whose job it was to ensure a free and fair election, said it was the safest election in our country’s history. Every state certified the election, several after recounts. There were very few cases of fraud (a handful) found throughout the entire country.

What is going on in Arizona right now is an attempt to change the outcome of the election. Every citizen in this country has the right to vote, and, because of COVID, most states did the right thing to make sure it was possible for the most people to vote.

Of course, President Biden got more votes than President Obama — more people voted in the 2020 election than at any other time in American history. Biden did campaign, albeit in a limited manner, and he did/does have a platform which he talked about a great deal in the campaign. People like Biden and like what he stands for (and he is not Trump). It was the Trump campaign that had no platform and no policy.