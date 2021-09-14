LETTER: No sympathy for the unvaccinated

I have no sympathy for the unvaccinated. This past October, a local surgical nurse was part of a surgical team which performed emergency surgery on a COVID patient in Champaign. Unfortunately, several members of the team contacted COVID. They're now known as a “longhauler” and unable to work.

We will never know if the patient her team operated on had worn a mask when he was in public places before the surgery. However, in October I observed many individuals in Decatur, predominately young white males who appeared to be 20-40 years of age, who refused to wear a mask. According to the experts many in this group are now contracting the virus after refusing to get the vaccine.

It appears we have many of these unvaccinated individuals in Macon County. We recently had 286 new cases in one week and our vaccination rate has been consistently lower than Champaign or Sangamon County.

Around the country vaccinations have been ensnarled in partisan polarization. Joe Biden carried the 20 states with the highest vaccination rates. Trump prevailed in 19 of the 20 states with the lowest rates.

I have the utmost sympathy for those individuals who thru no fault of their own contracted the virus or have medical conditions which prohibit them from being vaccinated. Many healthcare workers risked their lives during the early stages of the pandemic and still do. We owe them a big thank you.

Recommended for you…

It's unfortunate the vaccine was not available this past October, but we could have saved thousands of live if more had been willing to wear masks.

Robert Pickett, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0