LETTER: Not enough progress to live up to dream

His dream has become partially true since he delivered his speech. African- Americans are still disadvantaged and discriminated against in many parts of the country. Yes, we've made much progress in the past years since his speech, but we have not made enough progress to live up to his dream. As long as unemployment among African-Americans keeps repeating the historic ratio of double the rate of unemployment among white people, that part of the dream has not come true yet.

People who argued that we had an African-American president proves that racism is a thing. Yes, Barack Obama is proof that the world has changed obviously by us having a Black president when at one time Black people used to not even be allowed to vote. MLK wanted his children to be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skins. I’m sorry to say that the white establishment still views people primarily, initially, by the color of their skin. To this day probably as we speak, a Black person isn’t getting treated the same as a white person.