LETTER: Now is the time to come together

I, like so many others, have done a lot of introspective thinking over the past several weeks. This type of reflection often comes for so many at the turn of a new year. After last week’s unfortunate events at the United States Capitol, I have finally been able to put my feelings for the new year into words. They are this:

The time to come together is now. We have heard former presidents discuss the notion that our great country is not a collection of red states and blue states, but we are the United States. Lately, that great ideal has been pressed to its absolute limits for the first time in nearly 200 years. For this reason, it is time to unite more than we ever have. Our political divisions run deeply right now in America.

As such, we must look at ourselves, on an individual level, and determine if we are a part of the unfortunate reality that is political tribalism. For our country to begin to heal, we need to unite not only at a national or state level, but at a district, county, city, town, neighborhood, and family household level. Let’s let our common American interests unite us, regardless of our political affiliations, as we enter the new year.

Adam Peters, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0