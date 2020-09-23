LETTER: Now not the time to debate replacement

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Disgusting.

A judicial lioness dies, leaving behind gigantic footprints in the march toward equality in America, and her body is not even cold before political midgets -- whom, if mentioned at all by future historians, will be noted with derision – begin choosing which flea of jurisprudence might replace her.

As diminutive as Justice Ginsberg was as a person, she was an intellectual giant. For long into the future, law students will be citing her opinions and theories. Whether liberal or conservative, Democrat or Republican, we all should stand in awe of her record, both losses and victories, and their impact on the nation.

Now is not the time to be debating who will take her place. And it is obscene for Mitch McConnell to be gloating over his plan to ensure reactionary rulings for the next several decades. What he said in 2016 is urgently true in 2020: The electorate should have a say in this decision. Ruth Bader Ginsberg and a majority of the majority (e.g. women) have already told us how they would vote.

Gary Minich, Decatur

