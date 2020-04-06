LETTER: Obama didn't prepare for pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

In a recent letter to the editor ("Virus inaction may be fatal error," March 24) the writer in an attack on President Trump said, "People are going to die because of what Trump and his enablers have done." He also claims Trump has told 16,000 lies according to the Washington Post's fact checker. He then quotes the New York Times where they claim that over the last four years, the government had knowledge about the risk of a pandemic.

The truth is President Obama did not prepare for a pandemic. The Obama-Biden administration ignored recommendations to replenish the N95 masks which had been depleted. These masks were desperately needed but there were very few and as a result some doctors, nurses and healthcare people probably died. This was not President Trump's fault. Think about Obama and Biden. Because of their failure enough much needed masks were not available. According to reports from Bloomberg News and the Los Angeles Times, the shortage predates the current crisis by a full decade going back to the H1N1 outbreak f 1009-10. Charles Johnson, president of the International Safety Equipment Association said "Our association is unaware of any major effort to restore the stockpile." Can Vice President Biden explain why the Obama administration did not order N95 masks to replace the 100 million used in the Asian flu epidemic?