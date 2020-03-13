LETTER: Obama, not Trump, was more dangerous

When the mainstream media's candidate lost the 2016 election they devised plans to destroy Trump and make sure his presidency lasted four years or less. The mainstream media has whimpered for three years claiming the most dangerous president in history is Donald Trump. Trump is his own worst enemy but is nowhere close to being as dangerous as Obama.

Dictators tested Obama and he flinched. Cross a red line by using chemical weapons in Syria and Obama did nothing. Millions of refugees poured across Europe's open borders as the result of Obama's failed policies. Europeans then closed their borders, blaming Obama for problems with immigrants. Trump was also tested. England, France and Trump bombed the Syrian base responsible. Message sent.

Iran wanted the frozen assets they could not access after the 1979 revolution when they invaded the American embassy and held American diplomats hostage. Obama placated Iran but they didn't use the money he released to improve the economy and help their citizens. Islamic terrorists who never intended to stop atomic bomb research outwitted Obama. They snatched $56 billion to export terrorism and kill Americans. Thank goodness Obama's reign is over.