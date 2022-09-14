LETTER: Objection to Pride Fest event

The Pride Fest this coming weekend includes a youth drag show on stage as well as a story hour show. The line "you saw the Kings and Queens now come see the kids" will undoubtedly help entice kids as young as 11 years old to hop on stage to play dress up and dance around for all those attending the event.

Other events like this around the country have used "poles" for the kids to dance around. I would not be surprised to see this added to the staged event.

What I am surprised to see is the people of Decatur allowing the children of your city to be used in this manner. Purposefully getting them to dance for the audience and dress up as if it was a stage for their school's holiday program or church Christmas program.

But the stage and event is not that sort of entertainment. It is not even close to a family friendly event. It is one step closer to conditioning and training our youth to dress and behave in a way that a certain portion of our society want our children to become. The clear agenda is to bring up new queens and kings.

Of course the children don't know this. They just think it's fun to go up on stage and be able to wave to all their families and dance around and burn off all that energy. Maybe they even think they will win a prize if they do the dance the right way.

With all the news this week of the Queen dying it is even more easy to invite the kids to pretend to be the new "Queen" just for a little dance and it is all so very innocent. After all kids are innocent. Right?

Sue Lichtenberger, Peoria