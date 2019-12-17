LETTER: Offering help to the city

Regarding Adam Troxell's letter ("Annexation is blackmail." Dec. 11). The city needs to annex nearby residential area so it can get more money for the city. They know people are leaving this city at a fast pace. They have to act fast.

Mr. Buffet has been good to Decatur trying to get them on the right path. Now they need the leadership to right the ship.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

We have seen what the mayor and her followers have done. Now is the time to vote. Come election time, remember what they have done and what they have not done. (Get them out!)

Also, I have a really good job that I'm willing to quit to work for the city. My job title will be Cellphone Patrol. The only pay I will take is 20% of each ticket. Can you imagine the money I will be making and all the taxes I will be paying to Decatur? I could be the next Warren Buffet. I always feel uncomfortable when I have to honk my horn so the car in front of me will get off the phone so we can proceed through the traffic light.

To the city of Decatur, let me know. Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.

Jarrett Martin, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0