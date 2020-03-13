LETTER: Once impeached, forever impeached

I would say it surprised me to hear that the so-called leader in Washington has pardoned a total of 10 corrupt politicians or donors to him. However, it shouldn't surprise any of us as he is even more corrupt and the worst thing about him is he's a coward for getting five deferments so he wouldn't have to go to Vietnam.
Then he has shown disrespect to a true worker who told the truth at the coward's impeachment hearing. He's like a spoiled kid who takes his ball and goes home when the other kids won't let him cheat so he can win.
It's just a shame the disrespect he has brought to the United States as a whole but especially the presidency which doesn't go along with the coward.
History will show he's a coward that has been impeached and not even the corrupt Republican can change that. Once a coward always a coward, once impeached forever impeached. Live with it liar.
G. Fyke, Decatur