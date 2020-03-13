LETTER: Once impeached, forever impeached

I would say it surprised me to hear that the so-called leader in Washington has pardoned a total of 10 corrupt politicians or donors to him. However, it shouldn't surprise any of us as he is even more corrupt and the worst thing about him is he's a coward for getting five deferments so he wouldn't have to go to Vietnam.

Then he has shown disrespect to a true worker who told the truth at the coward's impeachment hearing. He's like a spoiled kid who takes his ball and goes home when the other kids won't let him cheat so he can win.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

It's just a shame the disrespect he has brought to the United States as a whole but especially the presidency which doesn't go along with the coward.

History will show he's a coward that has been impeached and not even the corrupt Republican can change that. Once a coward always a coward, once impeached forever impeached. Live with it liar.

G. Fyke, Decatur

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0