LETTER: One-day in-person would be best

Interesting how Democrats successfully motivated voters with “hope and change” message in 2008 yet changed their 2022 message to vote because “democracy is doomed unless we stay the course.”

75% of Americans polled think the country is headed in the wrong direction yet the vast number of incumbents responsible for this direction were re-elected. The only plausible explanation (assuming the polling is accurate) is that most of the 75% did not vote and almost all the remaining 25% did. Or early mail-in voting and delayed counting allowed massive voting fraud.

While that is not likely, those procedures do raise the question. One-day in-person voting should be the norm. Absentee mail-in ballots should only be issued upon request and must be for cause. This would eliminate ballot harvesting, lower costs and give more timely results. And obviously we all should exercise our right to vote.

Alan Morr, Forsyth