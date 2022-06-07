LETTER: One-sided opinions not worth discussion

CONTACT INFORMATION

First Name

Last Name

Address 260 Hickory Point Ct

City

State IL

Zip Code 62535

Daytime Phone (316) 737-1352

LETTER

Type Your Letter This letter is in response to a recent opinion piece titled “GOP has no real answers to issues”. There are so many opinions expressed in that commentary that belie facts. The author must have a myopic view of politics.

First, the assertion that Republican strategists have …. systematically placed judges, (“partison judges”), across the country works in only one direction is myopic. True, conservatives approved a lot of judges over Trump’s four years. But that was in response to many, many liberal appointed judges. And aren’t judges supposed to be non-partisan anyway?

Second, “a reality-show president tapped into a rich vein of xenophobia, racism, homophobia, white supremacy and misogyny … to be mined and marketed”. Wow! I voted for Trump’s policies. I don’t think I fall into any of those categories. But the majority of media sure did.

“The Supreme Court has been compromised”. What? Because there is now a majority of conservative appointed judges it has suddenly been compromised? I don’t think so – unless you recall the recent breach of trust by someone in the Supreme Court about a pending ruling on abortion. “School boards are banning books”. Well I agree there are some books that should not be in school libraries, but I wouldn’t call that banning. “Voting rights are now limited in red states”. If the author means voting wrongs are now limited, I would agree. Mass ballot mailing, ballot harvesting and no voter ID are all bad for fair elections.

I could go on and on but it’s just not worth it. Such one-sided belligerent opinions don’t really deserve discussion. And that is the primary problem with today’s politics.

To sum up, the author of this previous commentary raised my blood pressure. I can only hope my response raises a lot of awareness.

Alan Morr, Forsyth

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0