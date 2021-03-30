LETTER: One step forward, one back for Davis

It’s always “one step forward, two steps back” with US Rep Rodney Davis.

Davis resisted hopping on the Republican bandwagon to sabotage the presidential electoral vote count. He joined Democrats in honoring the anti-insurrectionist heroism of Capitol Police. He even broke from his party to support reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.

But as soon as we suspect Rodney might be a half-decent person after all, he promptly corrects that notion.

The most recent example comes in reporting from CNN that, responding to the Atlanta-area shooting spree, Davis dismissed as “political correctness” concern that racist and xenophobic phrases like “kung flu” fuel hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans.

Calling COVID-19 “kung flu” or “China virus” is no different, Davis insisted, than saying “UK variant.”

Perhaps remembering that his district includes a large Asian American populace -- not to mention a world-class university hosting many Asian and Asian-American scientists and scholars -- Davis later tried to walk back his outrageous and deeply offensive remarks, claiming he’d been misinterpreted.