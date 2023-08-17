To the Editor

In reference to Ron Adam’s beliefs on the Bible and morality presented Aug. 3:

It is fascinating that he would lock me up if I were to speak Jesus’ words of eternal life to children or suggest abortion is murder in a world where the populations of most developed nations are dangerously shrinking.

Of course Ron’s hate of God and the Bible is shared with many well-known leaders like Stalin, Mao, Xi, and others who wish to be worshipped.

Perhaps you’ve heard the words of a local leader, as reported in the Washington Chronicle on Sept. 5, 1864. Abraham Lincoln addressed the Committee of Colored People from Baltimore acknowledging the elegant Bible they had presented to him:

“In regard to this Great Book, I have but to say, I believe the Bible is the best gift God has given to man. All the good Savior gave to the World was communicated through this Book. But for this book we could not know right from wrong. All things most desirable for man’s welfare, here and hereafter, are to be found portrayed in it. To you I return my most sincere thanks for the elegant copy of the Great Book of God which you present.”

Ron referred us to several books written by famous atheists as well as articles of his own. I’m sure their arguments are well-reasoned and even scientific. However, recorded events which they commonly dispute to disprove the Bible were verified by the historical man, Jesus Christ, who claimed he is God and predicted his own death and time of resurrection.

You may dispute the claims of Jesus and of ancient secular historians but you will never successfully explain the empty tomb of the risen Jesus Christ.

Al Rennert, Lovington