LETTER: Ongoing craziness has to stop

I am having great difficulty understanding how people who don’t see that Black lives are at high risk in America can be so upset about simply being asked to wear a mask to help contain a deadly virus.

Refusing to wear a mask is a political statement, not a well-thought-out response to a global pandemic. It says “I support Donald Trump in spite of how reckless he may be in leading the country through this crisis.”

Trump apparently believes that the announcement of a vaccine will magically fix everything. Never mind that a vaccine would have to be produced in large quantities and distributed to millions before it could begin to give any protection to a single individual.

We citizens are trapped in utter madness with a president so vain about his appearance that he cannot or will not take the one simple step that could end this nightmare – wearing a mask.