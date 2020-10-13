LETTER: Ongoing craziness has to stop

I am having great difficulty understanding how people who don’t see that Black lives are at high risk in America can be so upset about simply being asked to wear a mask to help contain a deadly virus.
Refusing to wear a mask is a political statement, not a well-thought-out response to a global pandemic. It says “I support Donald Trump in spite of how reckless he may be in leading the country through this crisis.”
Trump apparently believes that the announcement of a vaccine will magically fix everything. Never mind that a vaccine would have to be produced in large quantities and distributed to millions before it could begin to give any protection to a single individual.
We citizens are trapped in utter madness with a president so vain about his appearance that he cannot or will not take the one simple step that could end this nightmare – wearing a mask.
If I had any confidence in a fair and honest election, I would expect the horror to end with Biden’s election. The president, however, has said he will not accept that result “rigged by Democrats.” Never mind all the voter suppression tactics being used by Republican governors and Republican-controlled legislatures. In Texas, all counties, including at least one of 1,800 square miles, will have one collection box for mail-in ballots. In the recent primary in Kentucky, the city of Louisville had one polling place for the whole city.
This craziness has to stop.
Barbara Minich, Decatur
