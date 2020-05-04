LETTER: Only citizens should be voting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On April 30, it was reported in the Herald & Review that the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals had upheld a ruling that a requirement of proof of citizenship for voter registration is unconstitutional. In my not so humble opinion, I know they are wrong and such a requirement is not an unreasonable prerequisite for a U.S. citizen to register to vote. They completely turned around the meaning of the Constitution.

To quote from the article, “Many experts say voter fraud is extremely rare, and critics contend the Republican-led efforts are actually meant to suppress turnout from groups who tend to back Democrats, including racial minorities and college students.”

Turn this around and ask how the Republicans could suppress racial minorities if they are all citizens? The answer is simple; they can’t. The critics’ arguments are totally without merit unless those racial minorities backing the Democrats are not true citizens and it’s their fraudulent vote the Democrat critics are afraid the Republicans are trying to suppress.