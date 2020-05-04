LETTER: Only citizens should be voting

On April 30, it was reported in the Herald & Review that the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals had upheld a ruling that a requirement of proof of citizenship for voter registration is unconstitutional. In my not so humble opinion, I know they are wrong and such a requirement is not an unreasonable prerequisite for a U.S. citizen to register to vote. They completely turned around the meaning of the Constitution.
To quote from the article, “Many experts say voter fraud is extremely rare, and critics contend the Republican-led efforts are actually meant to suppress turnout from groups who tend to back Democrats, including racial minorities and college students.”
Turn this around and ask how the Republicans could suppress racial minorities if they are all citizens? The answer is simple; they can’t. The critics’ arguments are totally without merit unless those racial minorities backing the Democrats are not true citizens and it’s their fraudulent vote the Democrat critics are afraid the Republicans are trying to suppress.
Ask how the Republicans could suppress the vote of college students unless those college students are trying to vote outside their official residence of record and/or trying to vote twice. The answer is simple; they can’t. The critics’ arguments are totally without merit unless those college students are trying to vote fraudulently.
As to experts’ saying voter fraud is extremely rare, is there anyone alive, including those living caves, who have not heard the standing jokes about Chicago: "vote early, vote often;" "Chicago, where even the dead vote;" and from Republicans "when I die, please don’t let me vote Democrat?" There is a reason for those standing jokes and it is not because voter fraud is extremely rare.
Willard Sudduth, Decatur
