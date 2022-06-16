 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Only Hausman has required honesty

At the debate of four Republican candidates for the 13th District seat in Congress (representing Champaign-Urbana, Decatur, Springfield and Edwardsville), only Matt Hausman was willing to say that Joe Biden won the 2020 election in a free and fair election.

The other three (Jesse Reising, Regan Deering and Terry Martin) disqualified themselves by their failure to acknowledge the truth and trying not to alienate those who cling to Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Of the four, only Hausman has the honesty required to serve in any office of trust.

Darrel Parish, Decatur

