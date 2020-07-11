LETTER: Oppose foreign student policy proposal

On July 6th, ICE announced that international students who take exclusively online classes are forced to leave the United States.
This means 1) international students have to break their leases and get on planes in the midst of a global pandemic and 2) institutions that believe online classes are necessary for safety may be forced to hold classes in person.
I am a Decatur native now pursuing a PhD at Harvard University, one of many the institutions affected. My friends and colleagues now face major disruption to their safety and financial stability. I and other American students will lose research partners, putting our own work in jeopardy. However, let us approach this policy with objectivity.
Who benefits from this policy? Not the landlords or businesses who rely on international students. Not the communities that are susceptible to COVID-19 and now could be forced to congregate students. No one’s job is going to be saved by this policy. No one’s risk of COVID-19 is reduced. No money will be redirected to the American people. From both an economic and health standpoint, this is a harmful policy, for not only international students, but also Americans, too.
Decatur could be harmed by this policy. Recent economic history as well as the current pandemic show that neither recessions nor diseases respect regional borders. Further, we stand to lose out on the important research, science, and technology that students create and from which we all benefit.
Opposing this policy does not mean you support all immigration, nor does it mean you change your party affiliation. I have loved the Chicago Cubs since I was seven years old, and even I can tell when the team makes a bad play. This is a bad play. Contact your representatives and urge them to oppose ICE’s policy.
Grace McCormack, Decatur
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!