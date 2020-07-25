LETTER: Opposing children returning to school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am not in favor of the children going to school this year.

Some education can be done from home. I feel reading is very important. if all students would buy or check at the library 10 books a week and read every day from 1 to 3 p.m., they would get a lot of education. They would need a tablet to write what they read everyday for a half-hour.

In the morning, the lesson can include how to make cookies or cakes in the kitchen. They could learn many things of individual interest. I would like to see children learning how to do things at home, I would suggest if they changed sheets every week they would earn a quarter.

This will add up and can understand the problems of money. If children spent all afternoon in reading and in the morning working around the house, they would not lose a year of education.

It's worth a try instead of taking a chance on the COVID-19 virus. Makings things later like kites, games, sewing, etc. is also education.

Eleanora R. Davis, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0