LETTER: Opposing children returning to school
LETTER: Opposing children returning to school

I am not in favor of the children going to school this year.

Some education can be done from home. I feel reading is very important. if all students would buy or check at the library 10 books a week and read every day from 1 to 3 p.m., they would get a lot of education. They would need a tablet to write what they read everyday for a half-hour. 

In the morning, the lesson can include how to make cookies or cakes in the kitchen. They could learn many things of individual interest. I would like to see children learning how to do things at home, I would suggest if they changed sheets every week they would earn a quarter.

This will add up and can understand the problems of money. If children spent all afternoon in reading and in the morning working around the house, they would not lose a year of education. 

It's worth a try instead of taking a chance on the COVID-19 virus. Makings things later like kites, games, sewing, etc. is also education.

Eleanora R. Davis, Decatur

