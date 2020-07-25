LETTER: Opposing children returning to school

I am not in favor of the children going to school this year.
Some education can be done from home. I feel reading is very important. if all students would buy or check at the library 10 books a week and read every day from 1 to 3 p.m., they would get a lot of education. They would need a tablet to write what they read everyday for a half-hour.
In the morning, the lesson can include how to make cookies or cakes in the kitchen. They could learn many things of individual interest. I would like to see children learning how to do things at home, I would suggest if they changed sheets every week they would earn a quarter.
This will add up and can understand the problems of money. If children spent all afternoon in reading and in the morning working around the house, they would not lose a year of education.
It's worth a try instead of taking a chance on the COVID-19 virus. Makings things later like kites, games, sewing, etc. is also education.
Eleanora R. Davis, Decatur
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!