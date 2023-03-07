A dangerous pipeline has been proposed, from Clinton, Iowa, to Decatur, Illinois, and farmers are being pressured to allow the pipeline to cross their properties. If the farmer has flat pattern tile fields, many tile lines could be cut. I saw where a pipeline was built through a field eight years ago, and the yellow line from dead plants and decreased yields is still clear.

ADM is partnering with Wolf Carbon Solutions to build this pipeline, which is slated to run close to a Peoria neighborhood comprised mainly of people of color. Why do environmental dangers always end up near low income neighborhoods? We must not allow this to happen.

When a pipeline with highly pressurized CO2 ruptures, it explodes into the air, then falls and creeps along the ground at freezing temperatures, asphyxiating every being in its path. Shut off valves are 15-20 miles apart, so all CO2 in between the valves will escape in a leak. You may not escape it as your gasoline-fueled car will not start.

Navigator, another company pushing for CO2 pipelines in our area, says they are open to customers who request enhanced oil recovery (EOR). EOR uses CO2 to move underground oil so it can be recovered, rendering any sequestration worthless. Aren’t we supposed to be moving away from fossil fuels? This is pure greed, and their plans are to build pipeline networks all over Illinois, ending near Decatur.

Farmers, you will initially be compensated for ripping up your land, but the money does not compare to the investment that wind or solar will bring. Navigator, ADM and Wolf are persistent because sequestering CO2 is largely paid for by taxpayers – you and I.

CO2 sequestration does exist for which I will gladly use my taxes: planting trees.

Roberta James, Decatur