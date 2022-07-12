LETTER: Options for Illinoi limited

I have grown weary of having condolences extended to me because I live in Illinois. Enough is enough.

The primary cause of such expressions stems from the murderous environment in Chicago, and now its suburbs. Add to this mess the significant outflow of businesses and citizens. Then there is the amazingly incompetent political structure in the City of Chicago. All Democrats.

Having been born and raised, educated up to the college level, married, and begun our family on Chicago’s Southside, I weep at the measurable devolution of Chicago, and by extension, the State of Illinois.

As a child, the Southside was one large playground. When old enough, it was safe to spend the day downtown. To get there I traveled by bus and by the elevated train. Now, it is not even safe for adults to travel downtown except for driving in safe zones.

There is no end in sight to this destruction of a once great city. Given that dire outcome, what to do? The only answers to that question are staying put, trying to replace Democrat politicians with Republicans, or moving out of state.

Those who stay put will pay higher taxes because of a diminishing population base, which is due to large citizen and corporation exits from the state.

As for a Republican takeover of state and Chicago governments, while it may be possible, the odds are against it.

As for those wanting to move out of Illinois, finding affordable housing, acceptable healthcare, etc. is an increasingly difficult process.

I will always have a place in my heart for Chicago. Having lived in the flatlands of Central Illinois since 1970 I now have two places I love.

Robert Mooth, Decatur