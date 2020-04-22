LETTER: Paper products for stay-at-home seniors?

First of all, I would like to thank all the front-line workers for putting themselves out there to make sure we all are taken cared of and we have what we need to get by. It includes, doctors, nurses, staff at hospitals, the delivery drivers, the restaurants, the pharmacies, the mail carriers, grocery and other stores and everyone that makes our life seem almost normal. We appreciate your sacrifices and dedication to service.

Secondly, I would like to know, as a senior with a weakened immune system, and staying away from people including stores, when I try to order paper products it says" in store only". But I am not going in the store so how do I get it? I have been trying for over a week at many different stores, and they are not allowing online sales but in store only buying of those things. How do seniors, who are staying home, get those supplies? Someone explain that to me please.