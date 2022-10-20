LETTER: Paper shouldn't give up endorsements

I am responding to your invite to opinions regarding editorial content and political endorsements.

For years, I dreaded turning to the editorial section, fearing another Leonard Pitts echo chamber piece.

I usually read them in hopes that it might be useful in hearing both sides of an issue. I finally concluded that his hateful rants were born of racism and were not constructive in any way. It is a shame that you gave him a voice for as long as you did. His absence is a credit to your publication.

With regard to avoiding any endorsements (for now): It is a long-standing American tradition that publishers voice their choice for a certain candidate. It is a hallmark of the First Amendment, which is not recognized in countries without a free press. Society has always been divided in opinion during free elections. This is nothing new for an average of 40% of voters to disagree with any paper's choice.

Think of it this way: Having worked as an election judge for five years, I recognize one of the greatest threats to our democracy being low voter turnout. If we can motivate those that don’t agree with your endorsement to cast their vote in protest, maybe that is a good thing?

I think it is a mistake for you to sit this one out.

Larry Judge, Olney