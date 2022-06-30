LETTER: Past bipartisan effort a map to future

Your recent story on the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center’s 16th anniversary sparks memories of two governments cooperating and the leadership of former officials whose foresight replaced the former shelter, a public disgrace, with the current modern, efficient facility.

By the early 2000s, the old facility on North Woodford Street had long-since outlived its usefulness and was held together by baling wire and hope. Macon County had the lead responsibility for animal control, but the City of Decatur played a significant role. Any change required joint approval.

The late Dave Wolfe, then chair of the county’s Environment, Education, Health, and Welfare Committee, which had oversight on animal control, took the lead in a multi-year effort to find a better facility. When Wolfe became county board chair in late 2002, the effort accelerated and, eventually, future board chair Jay Dunn joined in the effort. Wolfe and Dunn, working with then-Mayor Paul Osborne and city council members like Mike Carrigan, began negotiations for a new city-county agreement. Wolfe and Dunn played key roles in involving the Decatur Public Building Commission. The Commission purchased the building now housing the center.

This is an abridged version of events from 2002 until 2007. The key decisions are preserved in the county board minutes from that era.

Macon County and the City of Decatur only have this improvement because public officials of both parties, representing diverse interests, came together, compromised, and did the right thing for the taxpayers. They should be remembered and, hopefully, emulated.

Bob Sampson, Bloomington

