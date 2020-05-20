LETTER: Past time to reopen Illinois

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Pritzker, what are you doing? You say you want to “save lives” yet are willing to allow the destruction of the lives, and livelihoods, of thousands of businesses and tens of thousands of Illinoisans through the implementation of the stay-at-home order and closures of businesses and our churches.

In addition, this order has caused hundreds of thousands to seek unemployment benefits from a state already in financial trouble. I’m sure many of these individuals would much rather be back at their jobs feeding the Illinois economy instead of taking a handout.

It is time to open up Illinois – completely. We already have businesses with people wearing masks, gloves, and dousing in sanitizer. If it is good for one business, it is good for them all. Your concern for the people of Illinois must include us all and all facets of our lives. Government should work to preserve our rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness and not to set them aside out of fear, or worse, push a political agenda.

How much economic destruction must occur before the virus is “scared” away? I am convinced there are solutions to getting Illinois back-to-work while preserving all of our liberties, our economy, and the health of the people. You’ve spoken of the greatness of the people of Illinois. Well? Let’s get to it.