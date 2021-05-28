LETTER: Pause, reflect and remember

Memorial Day is about remembering & honoring every single man and woman in the military who died for our freedom. Men and women who were moms, dads, spouses, siblings, sons & daughters, incredibly wonderful friends and patriots.

We pause to remember those we have lost, along with gratitude for the sacrifices.

Please pause at 3 p.m. Monday to remember all of them. Pause, reflect , honor and remember those we have lost and the lives they lived. We are the land of the free, because of the brave.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Judi Boyer Bouchard,

sister of SFC Alan L. Boyer,

MIA 3/28/1968-RR March 2016

Newberry, Florida

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0