LETTER: Pause, reflect and remember

Memorial Day is about remembering & honoring every single man and woman in the military who died for our freedom. Men and women who were moms, dads, spouses, siblings, sons & daughters, incredibly wonderful friends and patriots.
We pause to remember those we have lost, along with gratitude for the sacrifices.
Please pause at 3 p.m. Monday to remember all of them. Pause, reflect , honor and remember those we have lost and the lives they lived. We are the land of the free, because of the brave.
Judi Boyer Bouchard,
sister of SFC Alan L. Boyer,
MIA 3/28/1968-RR March 2016
Newberry, Florida
