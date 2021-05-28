 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

LETTER: Pause, reflect and remember

  • 1
LettersEditor
{{featured_button_text}}

Memorial Day is about remembering & honoring every single man and woman in the military who died for our freedom. Men and women who were moms, dads, spouses, siblings, sons & daughters, incredibly wonderful friends and patriots.

We pause to remember those we have lost, along with gratitude for the sacrifices.

Please pause at 3 p.m. Monday to remember all of them. Pause, reflect , honor and remember those we have lost and the lives they lived. We are the land of the free, because of the brave.

Judi Boyer Bouchard,

sister of SFC Alan L. Boyer,

MIA 3/28/1968-RR March 2016

Newberry, Florida

1 comment
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News