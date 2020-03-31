LETTER: Paying athletes will be a nightmare

I am disgusted thoroughly with our Illinois House of Representatives. They passed HB3904 in an unbelievable bi-partisan basis to allow college athletes to sell their names and images for large personal gain. This concept is absolutely absurd. God has blessed these young people with the physical ability to earn a college degree free of charge. In many cases that would have been impossible.

Supporters of this bill made their case that these athletes worked very hard, evenings and had little time with their families. What about the students who are not athletes but gifted academically? They are away from family and the workload is usually excessive. I've been there and done that, so I know.

To pass this legislation in our Illinois Senate would be to open a Pandora's box with no end. I can see eventual bidding for kids by huge salaries, cars, etc. I plead with the Illinois Senate to reject this bad bad idea. Consider that some will consider this racist because the vast majority of college athletes are minorities.

This is another one of Pritzker's Chicago Democrat nightmares.

Bob Long, Mount Zion

