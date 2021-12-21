LETTER: Pearl punishment regularly light

How many times does Bruce Pearl have to get caught before the NCAA finally gets rid of him? Auburn gets four years probation and he gets a two-game suspension. Doesn’t make sense to me.
Gary Spinner, Mount Zion
This is a letter to the editor from the Herald & Review opinion section.
