LETTER: Pearl punishment regularly light

Letter to the Editor

How many times does Bruce Pearl have to get caught before the NCAA finally gets rid of him? Auburn gets four years probation and he gets a two-game suspension. Doesn’t make sense to me.

Gary Spinner, Mount Zion

