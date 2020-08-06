LETTER: Pelosi plays political games with lives

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated in an interview on CNN that the virus causing the worldwide pandemic is the “Trump virus” and blames President Trump for what she labeled the “disintegrating relations between the U.S. and China.”

It is the communist Chinese government who turned the man-made COVID-19 virus loose on America. Of course, U.S.-China relations are not great right now; why would they be? Is the creation of a deadly world-wide pandemic the act of friendship? The communist Chinese government is responsible for the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. There have been over 153,000 American COVID-19 deaths and untold trillions of dollars lost.

I wonder, Speaker Pelosi, just how many American COVID-19-related deaths must there be during this pandemic before you back America and our president by holding the communist Chinese government accountable? Not to mention the huge financial cost, estimated to be $7 -$10 trillion dollars.

It appears Nancy Pelosi is colluding with the Communist Chinese government when she calls COVID-19 the "Trump virus." On July 30, it was reported “the United States GDP fell 32.9% in the second quarter of 2020, the Department of Commerce reported, marking the largest decline the country has ever seen.” The record GDP decline is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, yet Speaker Pelosi plays games and calls it the Trump virus.