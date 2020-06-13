LETTER: Personal experience with racism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Recent events move me to again share some of my personal experiences with racism in America.

I started first grade in 1948 in a village in western Maryland, an area in Appalachia commonly referred to as “hillbilly” country.

The first day of school, I was assigned to a desk side by side with that of the only black child in the class. My first thought was “why me?” I quickly realized there was nothing objectionable about this boy. He sat quietly, he was dressed like the other boys, and he had the pleasant smell of Ivory soap,-the same soap mother used on me and my clothes.

The next day, he was gone, never to return. I hadn’t heard any talk about school segregation but I knew why. I was disappointed since I didn’t know any of the other children in the class. He had given me one timid smile and I had thought I had one friend.

Later that year, mother took me out of school one day to see a Roy Rogers movie in the city of Cumberland. Instead of getting off in the bus in the shopping district where I had never seen anyone except white people, we disembarked near the theater in a more rundown section of town. Here I saw black people everywhere just going about their business.