LETTER: Personal experience with racism

Recent events move me to again share some of my personal experiences with racism in America.
I started first grade in 1948 in a village in western Maryland, an area in Appalachia commonly referred to as “hillbilly” country.
The first day of school, I was assigned to a desk side by side with that of the only black child in the class. My first thought was “why me?” I quickly realized there was nothing objectionable about this boy. He sat quietly, he was dressed like the other boys, and he had the pleasant smell of Ivory soap,-the same soap mother used on me and my clothes.
The next day, he was gone, never to return. I hadn’t heard any talk about school segregation but I knew why. I was disappointed since I didn’t know any of the other children in the class. He had given me one timid smile and I had thought I had one friend.
Later that year, mother took me out of school one day to see a Roy Rogers movie in the city of Cumberland. Instead of getting off in the bus in the shopping district where I had never seen anyone except white people, we disembarked near the theater in a more rundown section of town. Here I saw black people everywhere just going about their business.
As we walked, mother stopped and stood still. When I asked why, she said “they” were supposed to step aside for her. I hadn’t heard of Jim Crow laws but I knew that one wasn’t right. So, I started to walk again and she quickly came after me.
One black death and the ensuing protests prove that not much has really changed in American attitudes toward race. RIP George Floyd. Black lives do matter.
Barbara Minich, Decatur
