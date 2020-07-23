LETTER: Physicians are agents of God's will
LETTER: Physicians are agents of God's will

In a letter to the editor, a person stated that we should pray for God to send a miracle to defeat the virus.

Baha’u’llah, the Prophet-Founder of the Baha’i Faith, instructs His followers to refer to a competent physician in case of ailment. At the same time He has given us prayers for healing. One of which begins with the words “Thy Name is my healing, O my God, and remembrance of Thee is my remedy.”

My father was a physician; he would always say God is the healer. He is just an instrument by which God exerts His will. So we must pray, and follow the advice of a competent physician, or health professional. They go together.

Adib Tashakkor. Decatur

