LETTER: Picking an choosing with gun control

The Houston Chronicle fears AR-15s.

First off, they are ignoring the AP Style Guide which states the term ‘assault rifle’ should be avoided. It is not only improper but is overstated in an effort to denigrate a sporting rifle that is enjoyed by tens of millions of responsible gun owners.

As usual, gun control advocates are misusing academic reports on the impact of the 1994 assault weapons ban, cherry-picking portions out of context to suit their arguments.

The 2004 study led by Christopher S. Koper, “An Updated Assessment of the Federal Assault Weapons Ban: Impacts on Gun Markets and Gun Violence, 1994-2003” was the final of three studies of the ban. The final report concluded the ban’s success in reducing crimes committed with banned guns was “mixed.” Gun crimes involving assault weapons declined. However, that decline was “offset throughout at least the late 1990s by steady or rising use of other guns.”

Also, referring to modern sporting rifles as “weapons of war” is simply not true. Weapons of war are “select fire” meaning they are capable of full-automatic operation. Very, very few civilians have access to full-automatic rifles or pistols. Their argument that a .22 is suitable for protecting life and property is also crazy considering the criminal element doesn’t obey any gun laws and have no trouble acquiring larger caliber semi- and full-automatic weapons.

They go on to state that the LEOs in Uvalde, most having access to full-auto capable rifles, were afraid of a single criminal with a semi-automatic rifle is nuts. They just weren’t willing to do the job they were hired to do.

Shame on them and the Houston Chronicle.

Richard Waltermeyer, Decatur