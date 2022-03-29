LETTER: Pitts speaks truth in love

E. R. Davis feels that columnist Leonard Pitts Jr. “deals in hatred” (Letters, March 25), but I see no evidence of hatred for white people or anyone in his columns.

There is considerable evidence in Pitts’ columns over the years that he has an open mind and a faith-filled moral compass. Pitts has often reflected his Christian faith calling on us to love one another. He has noted that love is compassion in action.

We have to face the deep history of racism and put our contrite hearts into compassionate action to create a society that lives up to our values of freedom and justice for all. No one is perfect; we are all forgiven sinners. As it is written, “If we say we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us” (1 John 1:8).

As a white person, my identity has been shaped by white supremacy and racism, which makes me aware that the people who think of themselves as white come at the problem from a different history than those called people of color. That’s one reason Leonard Pitts’ columns are an essential part of the conversation.

The column from March 16 titled “Conservatives to lose century” that prompted E. R. Davis’ letter shows Pitts’ compassion for LGBTQ kids. He draws relevant parallels to the history of conservative opposition to civil rights and women’s rights. We must hold compassionate love for each person’s human dignity at the center of our conversations while speaking the truth in love (Ephesians 4:15). Leonard Pitts speaks truth in love.

Catherine Stanford, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0